Expatriates in this Gulf country cannot hire compatriot domestic workers

Riyadh: Expatriates in Saudi Arabia will not be allowed to recruit domestic workers from their own countries. The Musaned platform for domestic labour services, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) updated this.

As per the rules, , expatriates cannot apply for a visa to recruit domestic workers who belong to the same nationality as their own. It is possible for the expatriate to recruit house workers from another nationality. It urged expatriates to go through the rules and regulations for recruitment and the financial capacity required to obtain visas through visiting this link.

The minimum salary for an expatriate employee is SR10000 for issuing a recruitment visa for the first time, with proof of financial ability by submitting a bank document worth SR100000. In the event of issuing a second visa, the minimum salary for a resident employee must be SR20,000 and proof of financial ability must be provided by submitting a bank balance sheet amounting to SR20,000.