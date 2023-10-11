ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India to face Afghanistan today: Possible playing XI

New Delhi: In cricket, India will face Afghanistan on October 11 in the 9th ODI World Cup 2023. Th match will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The day-night match will start at 2 pm.

It would be the second match of both the teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. In its first match, India defeated Australia by 6 wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023. Afghanistan played their first match at the ICC World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh on October 7 in Dharamsala. Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets.

Team India have won 2 out of the 3 ODIs they have played against Afghanistan so far, with one game ending in a tie.

Afghanistan (possible XI):

(1) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), (2) Ibrahim Zadran, (3) Rahmat Shah, (4) Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), (5) Mohammad Nabi, (6) Najibullah Zadran, (7) Azmatullah Omarzai, (8) Rashid Khan, (9) Naveen-ul-Haq, (10) Mujeeb Ur Rahman, (11) Fazalhaq Farooqi

India (possible XI):

(1) Rohit Sharma (capt), (2) Shubman Gill/Ishan Kishan, (3) Virat Kohli, (4) Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, (5) KL Rahul (wk), (6) Hardik Pandya, (7) Ravindra Jadeja, (8) R Ashwin, (9) Kuldeep Yadav, (10) Jasprit Bumrah, (11) Mohammed Siraj.