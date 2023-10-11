IMF raises India’s GDP growth forecast

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has hiked India’s 2023 GDP growth forecast. The GDP growth forecast is hiked to 6.3%.

The IMF had earlier lowered India’s growth projections from 6.1% to 5.9% for the current fiscal and from 6.8% to 6.3% for the 2024/25 fiscal.

‘Growth in India is projected to remain strong, at 6.3 per cent in both 2023 and 2024, with an upward revision of 0.2 percentage point for 2023, reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption during April-June,’ the ‘World Economic Outlook’ released by IMF said

Last week, the World Bank retained India’s growth forecast at 6.3% for the current financial year. The Reserve Bank of India this week retained its 6.5% growth forecast for this fiscal.