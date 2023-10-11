Indian Railways to operate three special trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate three special traisn. The decision was taken considering the heavy rush of passengers during the upcoming festival season. The national transporter will operate these trains from Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna and Gaya.

Train No. 03255/03256 Superfast will run twice a week- on Thursdays and Sundays from Patna from November 23 to December 10 at 10:20 p.m. and will reach Anand Vihar Station, Delhi, at 03:00 p.m. Train number 03256 Superfast will leave from Anand Vihar for Patna at 11:30 p.m on Fridays and Mondays from November 24 to December 11. It will reach Patna Junction at 5:20 p.m. the next day. The train will stop at Danapur, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur stations.

Train numbers 02391/02392 will run on just one day of the week. Train 02391 superfast from Patna will run every Saturday from November 25 to December 9 at 10:20 p.m. and will reach New Delhi at 03:00 p.m. every Sunday.

Train number 02392 Superfast will depart from Anand Vihar at 11:30 p.m. every Sunday from November 26 to December 10 and will reach Patna at 05:20 p.m. the next day. This train will stop at Danapur, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur Central stations.

Train number 03635 superfast will run three days a week from Gaya every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2:15 p.m. from November 20 to December 8 and will reach Anand Vihar, Delhi at 05:00 a.m. Train number 03636 Superfast from Anand Vihar to Gaya will leave at 07:00 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from November 21 to December 9 and will reach Gaya at 08:45 p.m the same day.

The train will stop at Anugraha Narayan Road, Dehri on Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur Central Stations.