Investigation agency says, Recruiting for Waqf Board brought in lot of money for Amanatullah Khan

The Enforcement Directorate claimed on Wednesday that Amanatullah Khan, an Aam Aadmi Party MLA, had amassed ‘huge proceeds of crime’ in the form of cash from illegal hiring in the Delhi Waqf Board, which he allegedly used to buy real estate in the names of his associates, a day after conducting raids against him.

On Tuesday, the federal agency searched 13 locations in the capital that were connected to the lawmaker and those close to him. ‘The searches were conducted in the case related to illegal recruitment of staff in Delhi Waqf Board and illegal personal gains by way of unfairly leasing out Waqf Board properties during the chairmanship of the Board by Amantullah Khan during 2018-2022,’ the agency claimed in a statement.

It said that its move against the Aam Aadmi Party MLA was motivated by a CBI FIR and three Delhi Police complaints. Amanatullah Khan, the ED said, ‘acquired huge proceeds of crime out of the said criminal activities in cash and this cash amount was invested in the purchase of various immovable properties in Delhi in the name of his associates.’

The raids resulted in the seizure of several ‘incriminating’ documents, physical evidence, and digital data that ‘indicate’ Amanatullah Khan’s involvement in money laundering, it claimed.

Following Khan’s meeting with him on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed there was an effort to destroy the AAP and that fabricated charges are being brought against party leaders.

The Okhla constituency is represented by the 49-year-old lawmaker in the Delhi Assembly.