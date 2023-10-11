Know the cause of irritation and pain while using condoms

Several people complain of pain and irritation while using a condom. While most condoms are safe and comfortable, some can cause pain or discomfort due to latex allergies, the presence of the compound nonoxynol-9 (N-9), or lack of proper lubrication. Experts also say that in some cases these problems can lead to yeast and bacterial infections.

Low lubrication or insufficient moisture in the vagina, allergies, and using old or expired condoms can all contribute to the pain.

Not all condoms are equally safe. The American Sexual Health Association recommend to use condoms from reputable companies. Never store condoms in hot places. Avoid storing near windows or other places exposed to direct sunlight. It is best to keep it in a moderately cool place. Most men forget to check the condom for damage while using a condom during sex. Condoms may sometimes have small holes. It increases the chances of pregnancy and increases the risk of sexually transmitted diseases.

Also Read: These factors increases risk of breast cancer

All men use regular size condoms. But it is important to choose the right size condom. The condom should not be too short or too big. A typical condom measures 7.25 to 7.8 inches.