Man from Mumbai delays NIA for six hours by complaining ‘they broke the door’

An official stated that a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is in charge of conducting raids in connection with PFI cases, had to wait outside a man’s home since he did not open the door for more than six hours.

‘To around five in the morning, an NIA team and one from the Mumbai police arrived to Abdul Wahid Shaikh’s home in a chawl at Parksite in Vikhroli. Abdul Wahid Shaikh had already been charged in the 7/11 train explosions case. However, Shaikh kept the officials waiting outside for more than six hours without ever opening the door,’ according to an official.

Shaikh, who had previously been found not guilty of all charges related to the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, demanded a search warrant and identification documentation from the NIA personnel inside the home. Around 11.15 am, when his lawyer and some area social activists arrived, he opened the door, according to the official.

‘The NIA team then entered his residence and started their inquiry in connection with the PFI-related case,’ the official said. According to him, there were many police officers stationed outside Shaikh’s home. His home was searched by the central investigation agency for more than five hours.

He was the target of a raid by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with a case involving causing a disturbance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar last year, according to officials.

The NIA team searched Shaikh’s home and conducted an investigation before leaving at around 4.30 p.m. Shaikh claimed in an interview with India Today that ‘people who came to my place broke the door and also broke the surveillance cameras.’

‘These people arrived at 5 am and were not disclosing their identities,’ he claimed. So I said I’d phone the police,’ he continued, adding that he was looking for a legal notice to cooperate.