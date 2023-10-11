Over 260,000 individuals forced to leave Gaza: UN

Amid relentless Israeli airstrikes from land, sea, and air targeting the Gaza Strip, over 260,000 individuals have been compelled to abandon their residences, according to the United Nations. The conflict, which commenced when Hamas initiated a surprise offensive on Saturday, has resulted in a substantial loss of life on both sides and triggered Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign.

The UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA, disclosed that “Over 263,934 people in Gaza are believed to have fled their homes,” with expectations that this number will continue to rise. Additionally, OCHA pointed out that about 3,000 individuals had already been displaced due to prior escalations preceding Saturday’s events. Tragically, over 1,000 casualties have been reported in Israel, marking one of the most severe attacks in the country’s 75-year history. Gaza officials, on the other hand, have reported 900 fatalities since the commencement of the airstrikes.

The extensive bombing campaign has inflicted devastating consequences, including the destruction of over 1,000 housing units, with an additional 560 so severely damaged that they are uninhabitable, as reported by OCHA, citing Palestinian authorities. A considerable number of displaced individuals have sought refuge in schools managed by the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, and others have found shelter in government schools and various facilities, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation. The level of displacement within Gaza is noted as the highest since the 50-day escalation of hostilities in 2014. Basic needs are becoming increasingly challenging to meet for those who remain in the conflict-ridden area, and a complete siege imposed by Israel is worsening an already dire situation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the exacerbating humanitarian conditions.