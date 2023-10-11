Simple tips to improve your smartphone’s battery life

Mumbai: Smartphones have lithium-ion batteries. These batteries can lose capacity due to their chemical nature. This reduction in battery life is directly related to how frequently you use your smartphone.

Tips to improve battery life of smartphone:

Avoid extreme weather conditions: Never use your phone in extreme heat or cold as it can harm your battery. Excessive heat can lead to power loss, faster battery depletion, and potential lithium-ion battery damage. Extreme cold can also temporarily reduce battery life.

Remove cases while charging: Using bulky phone cases during charging can lead to overheating and reduced charging efficiency. So remove your phone case, especially during fast charging.

Enable ‘Optimized Battery Charging’: This feature limits your battery charge to 80% while the device is plugged in and not in use.

Avoid deep battery discharge: If you frequently drain your smartphone battery to 0% and then charge it to 100%, it’s time to change this habit. Such practices can accelerate battery aging. When your battery level drops below 25%, plug it in and charge it back to around 75-80%.

Optimize your device for battery life:

If you don’t require 5G speeds, switch to 4G LTE when using mobile data to conserve battery.

Adjust your screen settings to a 60Hz refresh rate and lower resolution if your device supports it, as this can extend battery life.

Identify power-hungry apps running in the background and restrict their activity in settings to reduce battery drain.