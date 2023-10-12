Aamir Khan’s Heartwarming Comeback: A Film in the Spirit of ‘Taare Zameen Par’

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, renowned for his impactful roles, recently unveiled his latest endeavor. The forthcoming film, titled ‘Sitare Zameen Par,’ promises to echo the profound theme of his iconic creation, ‘Taare Zameen Par.’ While ‘Taare Zameen Par’ delved into emotional depths, ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ is set to take a different route as it embraces a comedic genre with a significant entertainment factor.

In 2007, ‘Taare Zameen Par’ garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success, sparking a social consciousness about dyslexia. Aamir Khan disclosed his thoughts on this new venture during a recent media conclave, stating, “I have not spoken about it publicly and I won’t be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is ‘Sitare Zameen Par.’ You remember my film ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and the name of this film is ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme.”

He went on to elaborate, “‘Taare Zameen Par’ was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry, this one will entertain you. But the theme is the same, that’s why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, we all have weaknesses, but we all also have something special.”

Aamir Khan also unveiled an intriguing twist in his upcoming project, revealing, “So, we are taking forward this theme, but this time, the character of the special child — Ishaan in that film which my character helps him in ‘Taare Zameen Par’ — in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, those 9 boys, who have their own issues help me. It’s the opposite.” The film’s unique approach is certain to captivate audiences with its fresh perspective on the theme of individuality and empowerment.