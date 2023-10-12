Akasa Air offers up to 10% festive discount

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Akasa Air has announced 10% festive discount. Travellers can enjoy up to 10% discount on ‘saver’ fares across all 16 domestic destinations on the airline’s network. Passengers must use the promo code ‘TRAVEL10’ upon booking through Akasa Air’s website (www.akasaair.com) or mobile app for this.

The sale is valid for bookings made till October 15, 2023, for travel between October 14, 2023, and April 11, 2024. The offer is valid for bookings made at least seven days prior to the date of departure (during the offer period) and can be availed on both one-way and round-trip tickets.

Flyers making their bookings through cleartrip.com can also avail of up to 10% discount on ‘saver’ fares and an additional flat 50% off on regular ‘seat fee’, and 20% off when booking the A+ or A++ seats, on all domestic bookings.

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. It has successfully completed one year of commercial operations, having flown over five million revenue passengers connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata. Akasa Air will add 54 additional aircraft in next few years, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.