Car Ignites in Thrissur, No Injuries Reported

In the early hours of Wednesday, a running car on the National Highway in Koratty became engulfed in flames, a harrowing experience for Thiruvananthapuram resident Shaji Kumar. Quick-thinking fellow motorists observed the smoke, prompting them to urgently alert Kumar to halt the vehicle and evacuate.

The alarming incident occurred at approximately 1:30 am, with the passenger on their way to the Muringur Divine Retreat Centre, as reported by Manorama News. Prompt action from the Chalakudy Fire Force team extinguished the fire, and preliminary investigations pointed to an electrical short circuit within the aging vehicle as the cause.

This episode once again underscores the significance of vigilant fellow travelers, whose timely intervention averted a potential tragedy on the busy National Highway, albeit with the car completely consumed by the flames.

Regrettably, such incidents are not isolated occurrences in the state. Just last August, a man in Kottayam suffered severe burns when his car burst into flames, serving as a stark reminder of the risks of vehicular fires. A day prior, Krishna Prasad, a 35-year-old native of Mavelikkara, tragically lost his life in a car explosion, highlighting the critical importance of vehicle maintenance and safety awareness.