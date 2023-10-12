‘Death threat’ received by Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede

According to a statement made here on Wednesday, Mumbai police have opened an investigation into allegations that Indian Revenue Service employee Sameer Wankhede received a death threat from a “religious fanatic” in Bangladesh.

He claimed that Wankhede, who is now stationed in Chennai, received the threat by phone on Monday afternoon.

He subsequently informed the Goregaon police station, within whose boundaries he has his permanent abode, about the threat through email, as well as the commissioner of the Mumbai police department.

According to the officer, a case was opened at the Goregaon police station, and an investigation was ongoing.

When Wankhede oversaw the Mumbai division of the Narcotics Control Bureau and handled some high-profile cases, including as the alleged drug seizure case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, he made headlines two years ago.