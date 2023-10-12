Delhi Police detains two of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala’s associates

The Delhi Police detained two associates of the Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla on Wednesday. After Arsh Dalla claimed credit for the killing of a Congress leader and a Sarpanch in Moga, Punjab, they were linked to the crime.

Since the event, the pair had been evading arrest. After a run-in with the police, Kishan and Gurbinder were captured. The arrest was a part of a bigger operation by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police to combat organised crime and terrorism in the area. A hand grenade, a pistol, and five rounds were found on the two.

Baljinder Singh Balli, a local Congress leader from Punjab’s Moga district, was shot and killed on September 18 at his home. Police claim that some unidentified gunmen broke into the local authority’s home and started shooting.

CCTV cameras outside Balli’s house recorded the incident. Balli presided over the Congress block in Ajitwal.

Arsh Dalla admitted guilt for the killing in a lengthy Facebook post. Dalla said in his article that Baljinder Singh Balli had destroyed his future and compelled him into the gangster lifestyle. He added that the Congress leader was responsible for his mother being detained by the police, which prompted him to seek retribution.

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has identified Arsh Dalla as a terrorist and has issued a wanted poster. He has been involved in numerous terrorist deaths in Punjab over the past three to four years while operating out of Canada.