Dubai authority opens two new footbridges on major road

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has opened two new footbridges on Ras Al Khor Road. The footbridges are constructed to improve traffic safety and safe pedestrian crossings.

The first bridge links Creek Harbour and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area. It is 174 metres long 3.4 metres wide in the first section, and 4.1 metres in the second section. It rises 6.5 metres above the road and encompasses two 120-meter-long ramps, each 1.9 metres wide for cyclists.

The second bridge is located on Ras Al Khor Road, directly across Marhaba Mall and Wasl Complex in Nadd Al Hamar. It measures 101 metres long, 3.4 metres wide, and 6.5 metres high from the road, with two ramps on either side, each spanning 120 metres in length and 1.9 metres in width. The bridge has electromechanical system rooms that hold alarm and firefighting systems, as well as remote monitoring systems.