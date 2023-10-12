Dubai based air carriers reduce flights to and from this destination

Dubai: Dubai-based airlines have decided to reduce their daily flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel. The decision was taken due to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

National air carrier of Dubai, Emirates will reduce flight operations to and from Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) from three return flights to one daily beginning on Friday.

‘Due to operational reasons, we are reducing operations to/from Tel Aviv to one daily flight, EK933/934, from October 13 until October 31, 2023. We have been closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments. The situation is dynamic, and we are carefully reviewing all factors on an ongoing basis,’ Emirates announced.

The airline advised affected travellers to contact their booking agents for alternative flight itineraries or refunds. Change and cancellation charges will be waived for tickets issued on/before October 11 2023, for travel until November 30 2023.

Flydubai, which operates four return flights daily, is also reducing its daily services to and from Israel for more than two weeks.

‘From October 13, until October 31, flydubai will consolidate its flight schedule to Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) and will operate two daily flights FZ 1549/1550 and FZ 1209/1210. We continue to monitor the situation closely and we are liaising with the relevant authorities regarding the ongoing developments’, said the air carrier.

Passengers affected by the revised flight schedule are advised to call the flydubai contact centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shop or their respective travel agent for their rebooking or refund options.