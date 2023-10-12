Dubai based luxury airline startup announces commercial operations

Dubai: Beond, Dubai-headquartered luxury airline startup has announced its commercial operations. The inaugural flights will start from next month.

Beond’s inaugural flights are scheduled to Riyadh, Munich, and Zurich between November 9 and 17. It will operate all business-class flights. The brand will deploy an Airbus A319 seating 44 passengers in a luxurious all lay-flat configuration.

The airline also announced new routes from Dubai and Milan, beginning in late March 2024.It plans 32 aircraft and 60 destinations over the next 5 years. One-way airfares start at 1,500 euros (Dh6,000) per person, depending on the origin.