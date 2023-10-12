Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian expat wins $1 million

Dubai: An Indian expat based in Sharjah won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion. The draw was held at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Karnaiah Mandolla, a 45-year-old software engineer won the fortune in Millennium Millionaire Series 437, with ticket number 4576, which he purchased online on October 5. A UAE resident for 12 years, Mandolla works as a software engineer for Emirates Airlines.

Mandolla is the 217th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999. Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Maed Hassan, a 62-year-old Syrian national based in Abu Dhabi, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Black) car, with ticket number 0068 in the Finest Surprise Series 1853, which he purchased online on September 28.

Sainudheen Valiyana, an Indian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R 1250 GS (Gravity Blue, Trophy Edition) motorbike, with ticket number 0879 in the Finest Surprise Series 552, which he purchased on his arrival to Dubai from Kochi, India.