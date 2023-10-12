Flynas announces flights to 7 more destinations

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia based low-budget air carrier, Flynas added 7 new routes to its flight network . The new services will start from its new operations base at Madinah Airport starting from December 1, 2023.

Flynas will launch 2 domestic routes from Madinah to Abha and Tabuk and 5 international routes to Dubai, Amman, Baghdad, Istanbul, and Ankara. These additions will bring the total number of routes operated by flynas from Madinah to 11 so far. Flynas is the only air carrier with four operations bases across the Saudi Arbia. At present the air carrier operates flights from Madinah to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Cairo.

Flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1,500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007.