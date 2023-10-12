In Telangana election, YS Sharmila rejects Congress, vows to challenge all 119 seats

YS Sharmila announced on Thursday that the YSR Telangana Party will run for all 119 seats in the next assembly elections, putting an end to rumors that her group will team up with the Congress to increase support for the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi. She claimed the contract had taken four months to come through. ‘At this point, nobody can hold us responsible for dividing the opposition to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. We did our best,’ she added, adding that she will run from Palair and perhaps another area as well.

Sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ms. Sharmila also claimed that her mother YS Vijayalakshmi and her husband Anil Kumar were being pressured to run for office. ‘They will also contest if necessary. My mum has promised to support me in any way that is necessary. When I started my party, she made a commitment to support me,’ she claimed.

Voting in Telangana will take place on November 30 with results coming in on December 3.

She had previously stated that a ‘final decision’ would be made by the end of September regarding any alliance with the Congress. ‘If no alliance fructifies, the party will contest all 119 constituencies,’ the party stated.

YS Sharmila met with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the leaders of the Congress, last month. She later claimed ‘constructive discussions’ and advised KCR to anticipate defeat.

She would never join forces with the national party, though, according to Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy, who later told NDTV.

The national party in Andhra Pradesh, which will face Assembly elections next year, is reportedly in need of a revival, and the Congress reportedly wanted the YSRTP leader to join with her brother on that effort.

That has been ruled out by YS Sharmila, and her brother has cut links with her political endeavors.

The YSRTP was founded in 2021 by Ms. Sharmila, who is the daughter of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, a former chief minister of the Congress party, to introduce the YSR family, or ‘Rajanna Rajyam,’ to the state. Both she and her party have no prior electoral experience. She marched 3,800 km across the entire state as part of her efforts.

‘All my efforts are for Telangana. I am doing everything to improve the condition of the people… so they benefit from the formation of Telangana,’ she said after the Delhi trip.