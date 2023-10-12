India initiates ‘Operation Ajay’ to rescue stranded citizens in conflict-ridden Israel

On Wednesday, India officially commenced ‘Operation Ajay’ with the primary objective of assisting Indian citizens facing difficulties in Israel by facilitating their safe return. The country’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, conveyed this initiative, affirming their commitment to the welfare and security of nationals abroad. Special charter flights and other logistical arrangements are being arranged to ensure a smooth evacuation process.

Moreover, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has already initiated communication with the first group of registered Indian citizens, offering them the opportunity to board a special flight scheduled for Thursday. Additional notifications will be dispatched to other registered individuals for subsequent flights.

In response to the crisis, the Indian Embassy in Israel has gone a step further by setting up a 24-hour helpline desk. This dedicated helpline aims to provide support and guidance to Indian citizens who find themselves stranded, and they are encouraged to adhere to the security advisories issued for their own safety.