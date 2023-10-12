Indulge in the Delectable ‘Green’ Fish Fry Delight!

Fish, whether prepared as a curry or fried, has the power to elevate any meal to perfection. However, let’s break away from the traditional combination of pepper, ginger, and chili powder and try something new and exciting – the incredibly delicious ‘green’ fish fry. This spicy and tangy masala incorporates the use of small green chilies known as ‘kanthari,’ resulting in a simple yet delightful recipe that never fails to impress fish enthusiasts. The quantity of masala for stuffing should correspond to the number of fish pieces. Let’s dive into the process of creating this delectable dish.

Ingredients

– Any fish of your choice

For the green paste

– Ginger

– Garlic

– Kanthari (bird’s eye chilies)

– Coriander

– Curry leaves

– Salt cubes

– Lemon juice

– Coconut oil

Preparation

1. Grind the ingredients evenly to form a green paste.

2. Mix the paste with coconut oil.

3. Apply a generous amount of lemon juice to the fish pieces.

4. Marinate the fish with the green masala.

5. Heat oil in a pan and fry the stuffed fish.

6. Flip the fish and continue frying until it becomes crispy.

7. Your ‘green’ fish fry is now ready to be served hot.

Experience the delightful flavors of this unique ‘green’ fish fry that’s quick to prepare and a perfect departure from the usual masalas.