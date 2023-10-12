Intel launches new desktop graphics card: Details

Mumbai: Intel launched a new desktop graphics card named ‘Intel Arc A580’. The new midrange GPU is aimed at creators and gamers. The new graphics card will support Intel XeSS and hardware accelerated ray tracing.

Gamers will be able to play popular titles in full 1080p resolution at high settings using the new Intel Arc A580 GPU. It will also offer high frame rates on esports games.

Also Read: Public sector bank hikes interest rates

The graphics card has 24 Xe cores and 24 ray tracing units. It has a peak clock speed of 1700MHz and is equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a memory bandwidth of 512GB/s.

It has a total board power (TBP) of 185W. The new Intel A580 graphics card pricing starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 14,900). The new midrange graphics card is now available for purchase from manufacturers like ASRock, Gunnir, and Sparkle in regions where other Arc GPUs like the Intel Arc 750 and Intel Arc A770 are available.