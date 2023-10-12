Israel attacks airports in Damascus, Aleppo in Syria

Tel Aviv: International media has reported that Israel has conducted airstrikes at two airports in Syria. Israel defence force has attacked airports in Damascus and Aleppo in Syria. Following the Israeli raid, both the airports in Syria have been shut down.

‘This aggression is a desperate attempt by a criminal Israeli enemy to divert attention from the crimes it is committing in Gaza and the huge losses it suffers at the hands of the Palestinian resistance, which is part of the ongoing approach to supporting extremist terrorist groups that the Syrian army is fighting in the north of the country, constituting an armed arm of the Israeli entity,’ said Syrian state-affiliated news agency SANA.

As per reports, an Iranian Mahan Air flight was scheduled to land at the time of Israeli strikes on Syrian airports. The flight was diverted back to Tehran. As per reports, the flight carried several Iranian diplomats including Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

These would be the first Israeli strikes on Syria since the militant Palestinian group Hamas carried out its deadly attacks in southern Israel.