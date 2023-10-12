Israel Establishes War Cabinet, Pledges to Eradicate Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in response to a deadly Hamas attack, has formed an emergency government dedicated to confronting this threat. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant asserted, “We will wipe this thing called Hamas, ISIS-Gaza, off the face of the earth. It will cease to exist.” Netanyahu, alongside opposition leader Benny Gantz, highlighted the gravity of the situation, comparing Hamas to ISIS. This move underscores the urgency of the situation, with Gantz stating, “Now is a time for war.”

The surprise Hamas assault from the Gaza Strip resulted in significant casualties, making it the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israeli history. Israel’s response has included a massive bombardment of Gaza, resulting in further casualties, and the deployment of troops around the enclave, indicating the potential for a ground invasion to dismantle Hamas.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Gantz announced the formation of an emergency government to address the immediate crisis. They emphasized that during this conflict with Hamas, unrelated policy or laws would not be addressed. Opposition leader Yair Lapid, at this point, was not expected to join the emergency government. The situation remains tense and underscores the challenges facing Israel in its response to the Hamas threat.