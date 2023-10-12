Kerala battered by heavy rains, three districts placed on orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘orange’ signal in three of the state’s 14 districts on Thursday as torrential rains tore across several areas of Kerala.

For a 24-hour period, the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts were under an orange alert from the IMD. Additionally, the state’s Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts received yellow alerts.

Additionally, it issued yellow alerts for Friday in seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki.

A yellow signal denotes heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm, whereas an orange alert denotes extremely heavy rain between 6 and 20 cm.

The Kerala districts of Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur were also expected to see thunderstorms with mild to moderate rainfall and gusty winds during the day.