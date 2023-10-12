Healthy Oats Blueberry Muffins Recipe

Certainly! Here’s a recipe for healthy oats blueberry muffins:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup old-fashioned oats

– 1 cup whole wheat flour

– 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

– 1/2 cup honey or maple syrup

– 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

– 2 eggs

– 1 tsp baking powder

– 1/2 tsp baking soda

– 1/2 tsp salt

– 1 tsp vanilla extract

– 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners or grease it lightly.

2. In a large bowl, combine the oats, whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

3. In another bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, honey (or maple syrup), applesauce, eggs, and vanilla extract until well combined.

4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Do not overmix.

5. Gently fold in the blueberries.

6. Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups.

7. Bake in the preheated oven for about 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.

8. Allow the muffins to cool in the tin for a few minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

These healthy oats blueberry muffins make for a delicious and nutritious snack or breakfast option. Enjoy!