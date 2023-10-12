Kerala experiences heavy rainfall; yellow alert issued in six districts

Heavy rains battered various regions of Kerala on Thursday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for six out of the state’s 14 districts.

The districts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram received a yellow alert. A ‘yellow alert’ indicates the likelihood of heavy rainfall ranging from 6 to 11 cm.

Additionally, the IMD forecasted a yellow alert for seven districts on Friday, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

In these districts, the weather outlook included thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at select locations, particularly in Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

These alerts and predictions emphasize the challenging weather conditions facing several parts of Kerala, with heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms affecting various districts, prompting local authorities and residents to remain vigilant.