Mastermind of Pathankot attack killed in Pakistan

Shahid Latif, the most-wanted terrorist from India associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad, and the mastermind behind the 2016 Pathankot Air Force Station attack, has been fatally shot by three assailants outside a mosque in Daska town, Sialkot, Pakistan. The National Investigative Agency (NIA) had been actively pursuing him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

This incident occurred as Latif exited the mosque following prayers when three motorcyclists opened fire indiscriminately. Tragically, his brother, Haris Hashim, lost his life on the spot, and another individual sustained injuries. Shahid Latif was heavily implicated in the planning, facilitation, and execution of terrorist activities within India. Known also as Bilal alias Noor Al Din, Latif had infiltrated into Kashmir in 1993, was apprehended in 1994 in Jammu, and shared confinement with Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish, until 2010. His significant role in orchestrating the Pathankot attack on January 2, 2016, which resulted in the deaths of seven Indian Air Force personnel during a three-day siege, marked a dark chapter in his terrorist career.