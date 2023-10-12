Militants launch rockets at Tel Aviv while Gaza experiences devastating airstrikes

The recent conflict between Israel and Palestine, initially sparked by a comprehensive assault launched by the militant group Hamas against Israel, has resulted in a tragic toll of at least 2,400 lives lost on both sides of the conflict.

Israel’s response to this attack has been a relentless and intense bombardment of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. As of Thursday, the sixth day since the militants’ sudden and unprecedented assault, Israel has not relented in its offensive. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a solemn promise to “crush and destroy” Hamas.

However, amid this escalating conflict, Palestinians argue that it is innocent civilians who are bearing the brunt of the Israeli strikes on Gaza. This small coastal region, spanning just 140 square miles, is densely populated with 2.3 million residents. The toll on civilians in Gaza is mounting, and it appears that the conflict’s intensity is far from subsiding.

The Israel-Palestine war, which ignited due to the initial attack by Hamas, has resulted in a significant loss of life, with both sides suffering casualties. Israel’s uncompromising response has been marked by heavy bombardment in the Gaza Strip, but this has raised concerns about the impact on the civilian population. The conflict’s continuation remains a source of great concern and is closely watched by the international community.