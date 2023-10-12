PM Modi launches 4,200 crore projects in Uttarakhand; visits Parvati Kund for prayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, initiated and laid the foundations for a multitude of development projects in Uttarakhand, collectively worth nearly Rs 4,200 crore. These 23 projects span various sectors, including infrastructure, education, health, electricity, drinking water, sports, tourism, disaster management, and horticulture, particularly focusing on the hilly state’s development.

At the event held in Pithoragarh, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stones for projects such as the construction of 21,398 poly-houses, the establishment of high-density intensive apple orchards, double-laning of roads, slope treatment for national highways, and the construction of 32 bridges. Other initiatives include strengthening disaster management mechanisms, expanding education, health, and sports facilities, and the development of temples in the Manaskhand area, mirroring the Chardham model. The projects also encompassed infrastructure improvements and efforts to enhance drinking water and electricity access in the hilly regions.

Upon his arrival at the ITBP helipad in Jolingkong, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dressed in traditional tribal attire, which featured a white turban and an off-white ‘ranga’ (a robe-like upper body garment), Modi conducted an ‘aarti’ ceremony and sounded a conch shell at the Shiva-Parvati temple situated on the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong.