Private air carrier based in India to operate flights to 3 Gulf countries

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Akasa Air will operate flights to three gulf countries. The airline will operate flights to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

The Indian government has given approval to Akasa Air. The operations are expected to begin this winter in accordance with current bilateral agreements.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. It has successfully completed one year of commercial operations, having flown over five million revenue passengers connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata. Akasa Air will add 54 additional aircraft in next few years, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.