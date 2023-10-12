Qatar Airways introduces flights to two cities

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has announced flights to two cities in Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate flights to AlUla and Tabuk. It will also resume flights to Yanbu.

From October 29, 2023, the airline will commence operations to AlUla. It will operate twice-weekly flights between Doha and AlUla. On Saturdays, QR1202 will depart from Doha 8.05am and land in AlUla at 10.45am. QR1203 will take off from AlUla at 11.45am and land back in Qatar’s capital at 1.55pm. On Thursdays, it will depart from Doha at 7.30am and the return flight from AlUla is scheduled at 12.15pm.

Flight service to Yanbu will begin on December 6, 2023. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Qatar Airways will operate flights to Yanbu. QR1216 will depart from Hamad International at 7.25am and land in Yanbu at 10.15am. It will take off from Yanbu at 11.20am and arrive back in Doha at 1.40pm.

Services to Tabuk will start on December 14, 2023. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, QR1220 will take off from Doha at 6.20am and land in Tabuk at 9.20am. QR1221 will leave from Tabuk at 10.20am and arrive back in Doha at 12.40pm.

With the addition of the new flights, Qatar Airways will operate services to 9 cities in Saudi Arabia, with more than 125 weekly flights. These cities include AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu.