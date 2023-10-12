Shubman Gill Arrives in Ahmedabad for Pakistan Face-off

After successfully recovering from dengue fever, Shubman Gill, the promising young Indian opener, has made his way to Ahmedabad from Chennai. The big question looming over his return is whether the 24-year-old cricketer will be fit to participate in the highly anticipated World Cup clash against Pakistan.

Gill’s recent illness had sidelined him from India’s initial two matches in the mega event, against Australia and Afghanistan. During his absence, the left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan stepped up to open the innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma in both fixtures.

Cricbuzz reported that officials from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association mentioned that doctors had given Gill the green light for the flight. His health condition had prevented him from accompanying his teammates on the journey to Delhi, primarily due to a low platelet count, which made air travel inadvisable.

Shubman Gill has been a pivotal figure in India’s ODI strategy for over a year and a half. He currently leads the run charts in the format this year, amassing an impressive 1,230 runs with an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03.

As India rides on the momentum of two consecutive wins, they are eager to maintain their winning streak when they face Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the upcoming Saturday. The cricketing world awaits this high-stakes showdown with bated breath.