Two individuals face charges for posting inappropriate comments about Yogi Adityanath online

According to the police, two men have been officially charged for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagra Police station, Atul Kumar Mishra, reported that a complaint was filed, alleging that an individual named Vivek Yadav had made inappropriate comments about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a WhatsApp group a few days ago. The complaint itself was lodged by Balmiki Yadav, a resident of the same village.

In response to this complaint, the authorities took action. Specifically, Vivek Yadav and the administrator of the WhatsApp group in question have been booked under section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to publishing content with the intention of causing fear or alarm in the public. This action was taken on Wednesday. As of now, the investigation into this case is ongoing, as the authorities work to determine the full extent of the situation and potential consequences.

This incident underscores the legal consequences that can arise from posting objectionable content about public figures on social media platforms, as it can lead to charges under relevant sections of the law, as seen in this case.