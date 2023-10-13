62-Year-Old Fisherman Rescued After 11 Hours Adrift

A harrowing maritime ordeal unfolded when a 62-year-old fisherman, Susan Marian from Kanyakumari, accidentally slipped from the ‘Al Tayer’ fishing boat that had embarked on its voyage from Beypore harbour. For a grueling 11 hours, he clung to life amidst the unforgiving sea, propelling himself with his bare hands and legs. In his own words, he remarked, “I kept paddling, hoping to see another boat.”

As the hours passed, the Marine Enforcement and Fisheries Department initiated an extensive search operation, deploying rescue teams along the Koyilandy, Payyoli, and Vadakara coasts. Marian’s unwavering determination and decades of fishing experience were his allies as he fought against the elements.

Then, amidst the darkness and despair, a glimmer of hope emerged as Marian spotted a distant light on the horizon, emanating from another fishing vessel. Summoning the last reserves of his strength, he swam resolutely towards that guiding beacon. The crew of ‘Arogya Annai,’ a fishing boat hailing from his hometown, Kanyakumari, extended a lifeline.

Rescued off the Kozhikode coast around 8 pm, they safely navigated back to Beypore port, arriving at 2 am the following Thursday. Following his exhausting ordeal, Marian received immediate medical attention at the RMS Hospital in Beypore. Thankfully, his condition is now stable, offering a ray of hope after a nightmarish journey on the open sea.