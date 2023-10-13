Akasa Air cancels some flights from this city: Details

Mumbai: Leading low-budget air carrier based in the country, Akasa Air has cancelled some flights from Bengaluru. Bengaluru is the hub for the carrier, which operates around 700 flights daily.

‘As we have mentioned before in the July-August 2023 timeframe, when a small set of pilots abandoned their duties and left the organisation without serving their mandatory contractual notice period, we were forced to cancel a number of flights. Since then, we have rationalised our network to ensure that we offer our customers the highest levels of operational reliability, as we did for the first 11 months of our operation,’ an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement.

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. It has successfully completed one year of commercial operations, having flown over five million revenue passengers connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata. Akasa Air will add 54 additional aircraft in next few years, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.