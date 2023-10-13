DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Arctic Open: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals

Oct 13, 2023, 10:54 am IST

Vantaa: In Badminton, eighth seeded  PV Sindhu entered  the women’s singles quarterfinals  of Arctic Open at Vantaa in Finland. Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated   Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei by ‘21-11, 21-10’ in the 2nd round.  . Sindhu will next face Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam.

In Men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the tournament. Srikanth lost ‘15-21, 12-21’ against seventh seed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan  in 2nd round. It is 3rd consecutive defeat for Srikanth against the Japanese shuttler.

India’s Kiran  George  lost to fourth seed Lu Guang Zu of China by ‘ 10-21, 20-22’. The lone Indian pair in women’s doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also lost by ‘19-21, 19-21’ against the French duo of Margot Lambert and Anne Tran.

 

