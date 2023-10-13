Blinken Confirms 25 Americans Killed in Hamas Attacks During Israel Visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in a heartfelt conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his Middle East tour. He conveyed strong support for Israel, emphasizing the emotional connection: “You may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself. But as long as America exists, you will never ever have to. We will always be there by your side.”

Blinken stood at a podium alongside Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, urging Israel to exercise restraint and protect civilian lives as it responded to the recent Hamas attacks. The ongoing Israeli offensive against Hamas, the most powerful in their 75-year history of conflict, remained a central concern. He pledged to help secure the release of hostages, potentially including Americans, taken by Hamas.

With deep empathy, Blinken shared a personal perspective: “I understand on a personal level the harrowing echoes that Hamas’ massacres carry for Israeli Jews, indeed, for Jews everywhere.” His familial history, with his grandfather fleeing Russian pogroms and stepfather surviving Nazi concentration camps, underscored the significance of his words.

Blinken revealed distressing details from Israeli officials, including videos and images of the aftermath of the Hamas attacks, which showed horrifying scenes such as a baby “riddled with bullets,” soldiers beheaded, and young people burned in their cars. He described these acts as “simply depravity in the worst imaginable way.”

The Secretary of State’s Middle East tour wasn’t limited to Israel; he also planned to meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, continuing to leaders in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Qatar. Additionally, the trip conveyed a clear message to Iran, a supporter of Hamas, warning against involvement in the conflict.