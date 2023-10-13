Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 43,200 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,872.20 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 0.1% to $1,884.70. In other metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $21.90 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $866.68 and palladium shed 0.4% to $1,139.73.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures is trading at Rs 58,018 per gram. Silver futures opened at Rs 69,297 per kilo.