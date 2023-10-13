Dubai Police issue warning for jaywalkers

Dubai: Dubai Police has informed that a fine of Dh400 will imposed for jaywalking or crossing a road not designated for a pedestrian. Dubai Police has launched a series of awareness campaigns on this issue.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said they have reached out to around 79,000 workers from various companies across Dubai since the beginning of this year to boost road safety awareness.

Police urged pedestrians to follow these rules:

1. Cross roads in areas where you can easily monitor incoming vehicles and remain visible to motorists

2. Cross roads only at designated areas

3. Refrain from using the mobile phone when crossing

4. Making sure road is clear before crossing