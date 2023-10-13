Dubai Shopping Festival: Mega raffle prizes announced

Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announced details of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) raffle draws. The 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), will begin from December 8.

DFRE announced that till December 7, daily winners will each take home Dh10,000 in cash. From December 8, winners will each take home Dh100,000 in cash every day until the festival ends on January 14. The DSF mega raffle offers shoppers the opportunity to win a Nissan Patrol V6 worth Dh200,000 every day from December 9 till January 14. One lucky winner will take home Dh500,000 in cash at the end of the festival.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

To participate, shoppers need to purchase a raffle ticket for Dh100 at any ENOC service stations in the city or through the Idealz website or app. Shoppers can also purchase their tickets from the Gold Souk and selected kiosks and malls across the city. Shoppers can kickstart their participation in the two raffles by visiting any of the ZOOM outlets or ENOC service stations.

‘With a minimum spend of Dh25 at ZOOM, shoppers will receive a raffle coupon, making them eligible to participate in the daily draws for Pre-DSF and DSF 2024 raffles,’ organisers said. Purchases of Dh50 and above at Autopro or select services worth that amount or more at Tasjeel also get customers a raffle ticket.