First flight bringing 212 Indians from Israel arrives in Delhi as part of ‘Operation Ajay’

On Friday morning, the first charter flight under ‘Operation Ajay,’ carrying 212 Indian citizens from a war-torn Israel, touched down at the Delhi airport. A baby and 211 people were on board the aeroplane.

The Indian nationals who landed from Israel were welcomed at the airport by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar.

The operation was a response to many strikes on Israel launched by Hamas from Gaza since Saturday and the Israeli response that followed that resulted in more than 2,500 deaths. In order to exact revenge on Hamas for its attacks, Israel has launched a huge counteroffensive in Gaza.