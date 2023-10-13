Karnataka police detain man for updating WhatsApp status to support Palestine

A 20-year-old guy named Alam Pasha has been held by police in the Vijayanagar district of Karnataka for altering his WhatsApp status in favor of Palestine.

According to information provided to the police, some residents of Hospet, Vijaynagar, were demonstrating their solidarity for Palestine during the Israel-Hamas conflict. They were found to be dispersing supposedly ‘anti-national’ movies that could have upset Hospet’s peace and order.

The police detained Alam Pasha as a precaution to stop the distribution of these films.

Pasha had a complaint filed against him for allegedly spreading seditious material. He has been detained and will be brought before an executive magistrate after being questioned.

More than 2,800 people have died on both sides as a result of an unprecedented offensive by Hamas militants from Gaza against Israel on October 7 and the accompanying Israeli response. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has pledged to ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas.

On the other hand, as entire areas were destroyed by Israeli shelling in the cut-off Gaza Strip, Palestinian misery increased.