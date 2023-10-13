Kiwis Opt to Bowl as Williamson Makes ICC World Cup Return

In the ICC World Cup match against Bangladesh, New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson won the toss and made the decision to bowl first. This strategic choice signifies the Kiwis’ intent to utilize their bowling strength early in the game. Williamson’s return to the playing XI after regaining fitness adds a further dimension to New Zealand’s lineup, enhancing their competitiveness in the tournament.

New Zealand has exhibited their prowess with two consecutive victories in the competition, while Bangladesh has recorded one win and one loss, showcasing their potential to compete at the highest level of cricket. The clash between these two sides promises an exciting contest for cricket enthusiasts.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

**New Zealand:**

– Devon Conway

– Rachin Ravindra

– Kane Williamson (capt)

– Daryl Mitchell

– Tom Latham (wk)

– Glenn Phillips

– Mark Chapman

– Mitchell Santner

– Matt Henry

– Lockie Ferguson

– Trent Boult

**Bangladesh:**

– Litton Das

– Tanzid Hasan

– Najmul Hossain Shanto

– Mehidy Hasan Miraz

– Shakib Al Hasan (capt)

– Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)

– Towhid Hridoy

– Mahmudullah

– Taskin Ahmed

– Shoriful Islam

– Mustafizur Rahman

The inclusion of these talented players in their respective lineups sets the stage for an enthralling encounter between New Zealand and Bangladesh in this ICC World Cup match.