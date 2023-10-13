Know how to transfer a reserved train ticket to another passenger

New Delhi: Indian Railways now gives passengers the option of transferring their reserved ticket to another passenger. However, a passenger can transfer a confirmed ticket to only a family member.

The passenger, including government employees, has to put in the request for the same 24 hours before the departure time of the train. After this, the ticket will be transferred in the name of the new passenger.

In the case of a government employee, if there is a festival, wedding occasion or any personal issue, then the person needs to raise the ticket transfer request 48 hours before the departure time. Passengers who will replace the person are required to carry a valid government ID during the travel for verification.

Here is a step-by-step process to transfer a confirmed train ticket:

Step 1: Take a printout of the ticket.

Step 2: Visit the nearest railway station and go to the reservation counter.

Step 3: Make sure you carry ID proof like an Aadhar card, PAN card or Voter’s ID card of the person to whom you want to transfer the ticket. You may also have to submit a copy of your ID proof.

Step 4: Apply for ticket transfer over the counter with all the documents.

Step 5: After that, your ticket will easily get transferred to the person who will be travelling in place of you.