Rajasthan’s Vande Bharat Express received stone-pelting, window shattered

According to authorities, a stone apparently struck the glass pane of the Udaipur City-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, shattering it.

No passengers or train employees were hurt, they claimed. According to Chhotulal of the Chittorgarh GRP station, an unknown person threw a stone at the train as it was going through Rayala station, breaking the window of the final (C7) coach.

Based on the Rayala station master’s report, a case has been filed against the unidentified person. The police stated that an investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have yet been made.