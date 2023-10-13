Researchers say that amphibians are disappearing at an alarming rate

Human activities and intervention have wreaked havoc on the world’s plants and animals for centuries. Whether through direct actions or indirect influences, humans have played a significant role in the extinction of numerous species over the years. This is a widely acknowledged fact. However, scientists continue to issue periodic warnings, urging us to awaken from our indifference and, at the very least, become more aware of the issues that threaten the natural world.

Once again, a warning has been sounded, this time concerning amphibians. Researchers and scientists have issued a distressing message, highlighting the alarming rate at which amphibians are disappearing.

“Amphibians are vanishing at a rate faster than we can even study them, yet the list of reasons to protect them is extensive, encompassing their vital contributions to medicine, pest control, their role as environmental indicators, and their inherent contribution to the planet’s beauty,” stated Kelsey Neam, an ecologist affiliated with Re:wild, an environmental organization dedicated to “building a thriving Earth where all life flourishes.” Neam’s words were reported by ScienceAlert.

Until 2004, the primary factors contributing to amphibian declines were habitat destruction and disease. However, a new threat has emerged, one that is now driving their rapid demise: climate change.