90% of Indians opt for movie theaters for film viewing

A recent survey conducted by the ticketing platform BookMyShow, titled ‘The CineFiles,’ reveals that big screen cinema continues to thrive in India. The survey engaged with moviegoers in 650 towns and cities across the country to understand their entertainment preferences. It disclosed that 98% of Indians believe that the magic of cinema truly comes alive on the big screen, with a significant portion attributing it to specific directors, themes, and visual effects.

According to the report, a whopping 90% of respondents prefer watching the latest movie releases in theaters when seeking out-of-home entertainment, emphasizing the enduring popularity of the big screen experience in India. The survey included feedback from 5,000 individuals from various cities, featuring a mix of generations, including 41% Gen Z, 59% millennials, and Gen X. Notably, 35% of Gen Z respondents expressed a preference for attending the first day, first show of a movie, indicating the continued significance of this tradition.

The survey’s findings underscore the strong connection that Indians have with cinema, with 74% of respondents actively looking for movies that resonate with them and planning their theater visits at least three days in advance. Key factors influencing their movie choices include the storyline, cast and director, reviews and ratings, and the impact of trailers. Moreover, the survey highlighted regional variations, such as Mumbaikars placing high importance on the storyline, while Delhiites prioritize reviews and ratings, and Bengalurueans consider the director as the most critical factor when deciding to watch a movie on the big screen. The enduring appeal of cinema in India is celebrated by Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas at BookMyShow, who believes that the enduring allure of the big screen experience remains unwavering and timeless.