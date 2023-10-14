After bomb threats, Louvre Museum, Versailles Palace in France evacuated

Following bomb threats on Saturday, the Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated patrons and workers. France has been placed on high security alert by the government following a fatal school stabbing by an alleged terrorist.

No one was wounded, according to the Louvre’s communication department, and no incident was recorded. After receiving written bomb threats, the museum was searched, according to the Paris police.

Bomb threats were also made at the former royal residence in Versailles, according to a national police spokesperson. The official claimed that the expansive gardens surrounding the palace were being evacuated while police combed the area.

When the evacuation was declared, alarms went out throughout the Louvre, a sizable facility also located in a former royal palace in Paris overlooking the Seine River, as well as in the underground shopping mall beneath its iconic pyramid.

Tourists and other visitors poured out as police surrounded the monument on all sides and blocked the underground entrance. Videos that were uploaded online showed individuals hurrying out, stopping to take pictures, and appearing perplexed about what was going on.

Following the attack on the school on Friday, the French government increased the threat warning level and is deploying 7,000 troops to beef up security. According to French officials, a former pupil who was thought to be radicalising to Islam killed a teacher and injured three others before being arrested.

The government is also worried about how the conflict between Israel and Hamas may affect France. Between 30,000 and 40,000 people visit the Louvre each day, which is home to works of art including the Mona Lisa.